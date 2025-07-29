All Sections
Ukraine debunks Kremlin's claims of "Alpine plot" to replace Zelenskyy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 29 July 2025, 19:11
Russian reports of “the Alps meeting”. Screenshot: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Russian secret services have been spreading fake news intended to destabilise the situation in Ukraine, claiming that Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, met in secret in the Alps and plotted to "replace Zelenskyy".

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Top-rank propagandists of the aggressor state of Russia, together with the Kremlin’s numerous gutter press resources, are spreading disinformation about a secret meeting alleged to have taken place in the Alps between Ukrainian military and state figures and representatives of the US and the UK.

The lie, cobbled together by Sergey Naryshkin [Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service – ed.] and stamped by the ‘foreign intelligence service’ of the aggressor state of Russia, aims to heighten public tension in Ukraine, sow mistrust within the military and political leadership, shift public focus from the war to elections, provoke discord and weaken our state’s ability to offer armed resistance to the Russian occupiers."

Background: Earlier, Russian propaganda agencies circulated a statement from the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation claiming that representatives of the US and the UK had "organised a meeting in the Alps attended by Yermak, Budanov and Zaluzhnyi at which the prospects of replacing Zelenskyy were discussed".

