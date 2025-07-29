All Sections
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss law on reinforcing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 July 2025, 19:12
Zelenskyy: Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have discussed the draft law that aims to reinforce the independence of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.

Source: Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carney expressed support for the presidential draft law, which "guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and prevents any interference or influence by Russia on their work."

Carney and Zelenskyy also underscored the importance of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopting the draft law in full on 31 July.

In addition, Zelenskyy outlined the current defence needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The leaders discussed bolstering air defence with extra systems and missiles, as well as ramping up funding for joint drone production, particularly interceptors.

Special focus was placed on the need to exert pressure on Russia, primarily through sanctions.

Zelenskyy and Carney also reviewed the outcomes of the Ukrainian delegation’s meeting with the Russian side, held last week in Istanbul.

Read also: Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy

Background: 

  • On 25 July, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the president's draft law to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) would be considered on 31 July.
  • Following the adoption of a law that places these agencies under the control of the Prosecutor General, the EU reportedly issued a diplomatic warning to Kyiv of possible consequences should parliament fail to repeal the relevant provisions of draft law No 12414.
  • Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, ahead of the upcoming vote, assured Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that Ukraine is striving to open the first negotiating cluster for EU accession.

