Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and the government the upcoming vote on Thursday on draft laws to restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies, particularly the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 29 July

Quote: "We spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about my bill that guarantees the proper functioning of the anti-corruption infrastructure and law enforcement agencies. It is very important to pass this law on Thursday. All of our partners support it.

And today we discussed it with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, with our government officials – the outcome must be guaranteed."

Background:

The Verkhovna Rada has several draft laws related to restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO. Zelenskyy submitted his project after a large-scale protest began gathering near the President’s Office.

On 25 July, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the president's draft law to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO would be considered on 31 July.

