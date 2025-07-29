All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 29 July 2025, 20:17
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and the government the upcoming vote on Thursday on draft laws to restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies, particularly the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 29 July

Quote: "We spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about my bill that guarantees the proper functioning of the anti-corruption infrastructure and law enforcement agencies. It is very important to pass this law on Thursday. All of our partners support it.

Advertisement:

And today we discussed it with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, with our government officials – the outcome must be guaranteed."

Background:

  • The Verkhovna Rada has several draft laws related to restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO. Zelenskyy submitted his project after a large-scale protest began gathering near the President’s Office.
  • On 25 July, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the president's draft law to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO would be considered on 31 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyVerkhovna Rada
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss law on reinforcing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions
Ukraine debunks Kremlin's claims of "Alpine plot" to replace Zelenskyy
Ukraine officially recognises deportation of Ukrainians from Poland in 1944–1951
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Five dead, four wounded as Russia targets aid queue in Kharkiv Oblast
21:04
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
20:17
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
19:37
Ukrainian flag raised as Defence Intelligence forces crushes Russians on occupied Tendra Spit – video
19:12
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss law on reinforcing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions
19:11
Ukraine debunks Kremlin's claims of "Alpine plot" to replace Zelenskyy
18:53
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:49
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: