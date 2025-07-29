Five dead, four wounded as Russia targets aid queue in Kharkiv Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces struck Novoplatonivka village and the Kupiansk bridge in Kharkiv Oblast on 29 July, killing five people and injuring five more.

Quote: "Investigation shows that at approximately 10:30 on 29 July, the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck the village of Novoplatonivka in Borova hromada of Izium district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

A hit was recorded near the store, where people were receiving humanitarian aid – water. A fire broke out: the blaze engulfed the store and a parked car.

Two women and three men died. Four more people were injured."

Details: Preliminary reports suggest that the Russian forces used multiple-launch rocket systems in the attack.

In addition, around 17:30, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone hit the city of Kupiansk, injuring a 39-year-old man.

