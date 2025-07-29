Five dead, four wounded as Russia targets aid queue in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces struck Novoplatonivka village and the Kupiansk bridge in Kharkiv Oblast on 29 July, killing five people and injuring five more.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Investigation shows that at approximately 10:30 on 29 July, the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck the village of Novoplatonivka in Borova hromada of Izium district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]
A hit was recorded near the store, where people were receiving humanitarian aid – water. A fire broke out: the blaze engulfed the store and a parked car.
Two women and three men died. Four more people were injured."
Details: Preliminary reports suggest that the Russian forces used multiple-launch rocket systems in the attack.
In addition, around 17:30, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone hit the city of Kupiansk, injuring a 39-year-old man.
