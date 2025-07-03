All Sections
Ukraine summons Hungarian ambassador for talks

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 July 2025, 20:40
Ukraine summons Hungarian ambassador for talks
Photo: pixabay

Antal Heizer, Hungary’s Ambassador to Ukraine, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine over Budapest’s "unfriendly statements".

Source: a press service for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting with Hungarian Ambassador Antal Heizer, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko emphasised that Kyiv clearly sees Hungary’s ruling political forces attempting to drag Ukraine into its domestic political struggle.

"All these clumsy tricks to create an image of an enemy from Ukraine, which is fighting a real enemy of all of Europe and the civilised world, look simply pathetic and offensive, first of all, to the Hungarian people, who, unlike biased politicians, are actually a European nation that, through the volunteer movement, helps the Ukrainian people in every way it can to defeat the Russian enemy and prevent the return of occupiers on the streets of Budapest again," the Foreign Ministry stated in a communiqué.

The summons appears to be linked to a new political campaign in Hungary, where Viktor Orbán’s main opponent is being portrayed as the "Hungarian Zelenskyy", with both depicted as "puppets".

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi described the propaganda campaign as "stupid, boring and unconvincing".

Background: Previously, the Hungarian government claimed that 95% of voters in a so-called "referendum" had opposed Ukraine’s EU accession.

Hungary
Hungary
Orbán's team launches new ad comparing Zelenskyy and Hungarian opposition leader Magyar – photos, video
European Commission sees Hungary's "referendum" on Ukraine's EU accession as "non-binding"
Hungary says US lifted sanctions blocking expansion of Paks Nuclear Plant
