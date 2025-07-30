Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged

Russian forces have attacked the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), damaging residential buildings, outbuildings and cars.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched an MLRS strike on the city of Ochakiv at 00:20 on 30 July. As a result, 11 houses, one high-rise building, three cars and five outbuildings were damaged."

Details: A fire broke out in one of the damaged buildings and dry grass was also burning.

No casualties have been recorded.

