Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 July 2025, 08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
Firefighters extinguishing a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), damaging residential buildings, outbuildings and cars.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy launched an MLRS strike on the city of Ochakiv at 00:20 on 30 July. As a result, 11 houses, one high-rise building, three cars and five outbuildings were damaged."

Details: A fire broke out in one of the damaged buildings and dry grass was also burning.

No casualties have been recorded.

