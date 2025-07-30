All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 July 2025, 08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: 46th Brigade

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out the highest number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assault operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 July

Details: Russian forces mounted 3 missile strikes and 57 airstrikes, dropping 109 guided aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russian troops. The Russians launched 7 airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 381 artillery attacks, including 12 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ukrainian forces repelled 22 Russian assault operations.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the town of Vovchansk and towards the village of Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Pishchane and Kupiansk and towards Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops carried out 24 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Dibrova and Torske and towards Serednie, Serebrianka, Shandryholove and Yampil.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes were recorded towards the settlement of Bila Hora and near Novomarkove.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodnie, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nykanorivka and Novoukrainska.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks throughout the day near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatske, Maliivka, Temyrivka and Zelene Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made six attempts to advance.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffwarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: livestock killed, two people injured – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
All News
General Staff
Total of 172 combat clashes on battlefield, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
12:24
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
12:15
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
12:06
Ukrainian intelligence presents new evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children
12:04
Australia sanctions Russia's shadow fleet for first time
12:01
Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: