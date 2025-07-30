Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out the highest number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assault operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 July

Details: Russian forces mounted 3 missile strikes and 57 airstrikes, dropping 109 guided aerial bombs.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russian troops. The Russians launched 7 airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 381 artillery attacks, including 12 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ukrainian forces repelled 22 Russian assault operations.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the town of Vovchansk and towards the village of Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Pishchane and Kupiansk and towards Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops carried out 24 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Dibrova and Torske and towards Serednie, Serebrianka, Shandryholove and Yampil.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes were recorded towards the settlement of Bila Hora and near Novomarkove.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodnie, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nykanorivka and Novoukrainska.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks throughout the day near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatske, Maliivka, Temyrivka and Zelene Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made six attempts to advance.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

