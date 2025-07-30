All Sections
Kremlin spokesperson comments on Moldovan president's accusations of interference in elections in Moldova

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 30 July 2025, 18:22
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for the Russian leader, has denied reports that Russia plans to influence the results of the parliamentary elections in Moldova.

Source: European Pravda; Dmitry Peskov quoted by Russian Interfax news outlet

Details: Peskov has stated that "Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries".

"We are sorry to note that the electoral rights of many Moldovans are being suppressed and violated," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Moldova must ensure the rights of its citizens living abroad, including in Russia, but "there is no need to talk about this now".

Background:

  • On 30 July, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Russia was preparing to interfere in the parliamentary elections.
  • Sandu anticipated disinformation and public opinion manipulation campaigns organised from abroad, paid-off protests and sabotage of the vote in the diaspora.
  • Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for 28 September. 

