All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 July 2025, 19:25
Special operation against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
Dmytro Borzykh, Ruslan Kravchenko and Andrii Yermak. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and Dmytro Borzykh, a lawyer Kravchenko knew who has been served with a notice of suspicion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), took part in a "special operation" to destroy the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) article Who carried out the special operation to destroy the independence of NABU and SAPO, and how?

Details: The article states that the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as prosecutor general coincided with Minister Oleksii Chernyshov "deciding not to return" to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Chernyshov is a key figure whose home and office were searched by NABU and SAPO in late May in a large-scale corruption case. At the time, the President’s Office already suspected that a notice of suspicion would be served.

The first project the President’s Office discussed with Kravchenko was the destruction of the independence of the anti-corruption system. 

The key "producer" behind this "project", as with all other sensitive decisions, was the head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak.

Several UP sources in law enforcement said Kravchenko assured the state leadership during a meeting that he would handle the task. 

On the day of the vote on Kravchenko’s appointment as prosecutor general, rumours were swirling within law enforcement circles that one of his first tasks would be to "rescue" Chernyshov by transferring the case from NABU to a body controlled by the President’s Office.

Some of UP’s sources in law enforcement agencies – both independent and President’s Office-controlled – say that along with Kravchenko, Dmytro Borzykh, a lawyer and former deputy military prosecutor, emerged in Ukrainian politics as a possible replacement for Andrii Portnov, a lawyer and court fixer who was close to the fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych, after his death in Madrid in May 2025.

Borzykh and Kravchenko have known each other since they worked together at the military prosecutor’s office.

After leaving the prosecutor’s office, Borzykh went into private practice, founding a law firm that specialised in high-profile cases involving law enforcement officers, officials and the judicial system.

According to UP’s sources, after he was appointed prosecutor general, Kravchenko considered Borzykh as a candidate for a senior position on his team. 

However, this plan was derailed by the notice of suspicion, announced by NABU and SAPO in April 2025, in a case concerning illegal access to the closed section of the judicial register.

The investigators found that Borzykh and his colleagues had regularly used a special script to obtain information about classified court rulings, including searches, before they became available to the parties involved.

Despite this, sources say Borzykh remained an informal adviser to the prosecutor general. He has no official status, but continues to stay in touch with some in the prosecutorial community and takes part in informal discussions. Borzykh has been named as a possible consultant in the work on draft law No. 12414.

"A very well-written law. Only someone deeply embedded in the system could have drafted it," an influential Ukrainska Pravda source within the same system says. "The only problem is that there seems to be a miscalculation with the instinct for self-preservation."

When UP contacted Kravchenko, he said: "Yes, I am acquainted with Dmytro Borzykh – he was deputy chief military prosecutor during the period when I also served in the prosecution bodies. Dmytro Borzykh was never considered for the position of deputy prosecutor general, regardless of his personal circumstances. As for contact – I have no contact with him."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAndrii YermakProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukrainian Parliament's specialised committee unanimously backs restoration of anti-corruption agencies' independence
Ukraine's new prosecutor general appointed amid pressure on anti-corruption agencies
Some MPs seek guarantees they won't face probe for gutting anti-corruption agencies – sources
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Russians attack Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman, 60
19:57
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
19:25
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
19:05
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
18:54
Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack
18:47
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
18:29
Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes
18:26
Poland still investigating fall of Russian missile near Bydgoszcz in December 2022
18:22
Kremlin spokesperson comments on Moldovan president's accusations of interference in elections in Moldova
17:18
Group of Ukrainian children who studied online in Ukrainian schools brought back from Russian occupation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: