Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 July 2025, 19:57
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
A firefighter extinguishing the fire. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched two missiles on the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district at noon on 30 July, killing one person and injuring eight others, including firefighters.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "The investigators have found that at around 12:00 on 30 July, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the settlement of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district.

The attack hit a distribution centre comprising three businesses, including a supermarket. A large fire broke out."

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Firefighters receiving medical assistance.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: As a result of the attack, a security guard was killed. Five people – three men and two women – sustained injuries.

In addition, three firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire.

Early reports indicate the Russians used two S-300/S-400 missiles.

