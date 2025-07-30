Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos

Russian forces launched two missiles on the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district at noon on 30 July, killing one person and injuring eight others, including firefighters.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "The investigators have found that at around 12:00 on 30 July, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the settlement of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district.

The attack hit a distribution centre comprising three businesses, including a supermarket. A large fire broke out."

Firefighters extinguishing the fire. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Firefighters receiving medical assistance. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: As a result of the attack, a security guard was killed. Five people – three men and two women – sustained injuries.

In addition, three firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire.

Early reports indicate the Russians used two S-300/S-400 missiles.

