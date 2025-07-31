Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers deploying a drone. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded and 16 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,053,260 (+1,070) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,067 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 23,066 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,911 (+16) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,451 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,203 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

48,894 (+209) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,548 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

56,822 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

