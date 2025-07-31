Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 31 July 2025, 08:03
Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded and 16 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,053,260 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 11,067 (+1) tanks;
- 23,066 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,911 (+16) artillery systems;
- 1,451 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,203 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 48,894 (+209) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,548 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,822 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
