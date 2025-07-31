All Sections
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FAB bombs: two injured – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 31 July 2025, 09:57
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FAB bombs: two injured – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been injured as a result of Russian strikes with FAB bombs on the village of Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old woman have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians carried out four strikes, reportedly with FABs."

Details: In the village of Veselianka, a house was destroyed and a fire broke out at the scene. The fire has already been extinguished.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Fedorov reported that houses had been damaged in the village of Malokaterynivka. A fire broke out there as well, which has now been extinguished.

