All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drone from Rubizh Brigade delivers bike to save lone wounded soldier on Siversk front – video

Vlad CherevkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 10:29
Drone from Rubizh Brigade delivers bike to save lone wounded soldier on Siversk front – video
screenshot

An extraordinary rescue of a wounded soldier has taken place on the Siversk front. The 4th Battalion of the Freedom Force of the Rubizh National Guard brigade has managed to save one of its own soldiers by using a drone to airdrop an electric bike to a surrounded position. 

Source: 4th Battalion, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The soldier from the 4th Freedom Force Battalion known as "Tankist" had lost three brothers-in-arms, was unable to evacuate from his position and was fighting alone against the Russians. For five days he held his ground, repelling attacks while wounded.

Advertisement:

The distance to friendly positions was one and a half kilometres, and Tankist couldn’t reach them due to constant attacks. He faced repeated assaults by the Russian infantry, but the Freedom Force battalion’s drones provided aerial cover, preventing the Russians from closing in. Military command recorded Tankist eliminating approximately one infantry detachment.

To rescue the soldier, a heavy multicopter was tasked with delivering a 40-kilo electric bike to his position – a challenging feat for the battalion.

The first drone carrying the bike was shot down, the second couldn’t handle the load and crashed, but the third attempt, learning from prior failures, succeeded – the drone delivered the electric bike and dropped it to Tankist.

The soldier managed to leave his position, but 400 metres away from the Ukrainian line, the electric bike hit a mine, triggering an explosion. The soldier survived, though wounded in the leg, and reached his brothers-in-arms on foot, aided by another electric bike.

Background: Ukrainian forces have begun carrying out drone-assisted rescues, including one where the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard conducted a successful operation to evacuate a wounded soldier using a Tarhan ground robotic system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child
Tell Medvedev to watch his words: Trump criticises Russian former president's rhetoric
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
All News
drones
Drones allegedly attack plant and transport and energy facilities in Russia – videos
Russians damage several businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires raged – photo
Russian attack on Kyiv: hits recorded at 27 locations, 9 children and 3 police officers among those injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
12:36
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child
11:09
updatedSummer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske
10:50
Emergency workers in Kyiv rescue man alive from under rubble – photos
10:29
Drone from Rubizh Brigade delivers bike to save lone wounded soldier on Siversk front – video
10:04
Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack
09:57
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FAB bombs: two injured – photo
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, 5 Iskander-Ks hit Kyiv – video
09:33
Ukrainian foreign minister after Russian attack on Kyiv: Trump was too patient with Putin trying to find solution
09:21
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv
09:09
Drones allegedly attack plant and transport and energy facilities in Russia – videos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: