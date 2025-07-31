Russians damage Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv – photos

The premises of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio have sustained damage as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Ukrainian State Film Agency

Quote: "During the morning missile strike, the studio’s production facilities and part of a hotel building were damaged. The blast wave shattered around 90 windows. These are the most extensive damages since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, though fortunately, there were no casualties."

Aftermath of Russian attack Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

Details: The Dovzhenko Film Studio has been in operation for nearly a century. Over the years, it has produced iconic Ukrainian films such as Oleksandr Dovzhenko’s Earth, Dziga Vertov’s Enthusiasm (Symphony of the Donbas), and Serhii Paradzhanov’s Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio has ceased full-length film production.

Aftermath of Russian attack Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the main mosque of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine (UMMA) was damaged as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

The State Emergency Service confirmed eight fatalities in Kyiv, including one child. As of 13:05, 124 people were reported as injured, including 10 children. Russia’s missile and drone strike affected 27 sites across four districts of the capital. Among the injured were three police officers who were responding to an emergency call.

