Russian attack on Kyiv: hits recorded at 27 locations, 9 children and 3 police officers among those injured – photo, video

Twenty-seven locations across four districts in the city of Kyiv have been struck by a Russian missile and drone attack. Two people have been killed and another 52 injured, including nine children, as well as three police officers who were responding to a call.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote from Tkachenko: "In total, we have recorded the effects of the Russian combined attack at over 27 locations across Kyiv. The Solomianskyi district has suffered greatly as well as the Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Advertisement:

Fifty-two people were injured, of whom nearly 30 were hospitalised. There are nine children among them. Sadly, the number is only growing. Two Kyiv residents were killed in the deliberate strike by Russian terrorists [soldiers – ed.]."

Details: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that this night had seen "the largest number of child casualties in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion".

Tkachenko said that the number of fatalities is also likely to increase.

"At 04:47 I received information that the enemy once again directly targeted a residential building. Sviatoshynskyi district, a nine-storey building. An ordinary residential building... The State Emergency Service is promptly clearing the rubble. We need to reach the people who may be trapped under the ruins of the collapsed section," he said.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Klymenko added that three police officers who were on their way to a call are among those injured.

"Two injured people have been rescued from under the rubble," he noted.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 07:00, two people were known to have been killed and 52 injured.

Several streets in the capital were closed to traffic after the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!