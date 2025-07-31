All Sections
European Commission welcomes Ukraine’s reversal of anti-corruption agencies independence suppression

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 31 July 2025, 15:03
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission believes that Law No. 13533, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on 31 July, restores key safeguards for the independence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine – mainly, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – but does not complete the process of anti-corruption reforms.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, as reported by European Pravda correspondent 

Quote from Mercier: "When it comes to today's vote, which has taken place just a few minutes ago in the Rada, the Rada has restored key safeguards ensuring the independence of the anti-corruption bodies. In our view, the new law addresses the key challenges of NABU and SAPO's independence."

Details: He added that the European Commission still needs to "check the final text as it has just been adopted".

"Let me, however, underline that this is not the end of the process. Ukraine's accession will require continuous efforts to guarantee a strong capacity to combat corruption and to respect the rule of law," the spokesman for the European Commission emphasised.

But he stressed that the EU hopes that Ukraine will deliver on "those commitments swiftly and take decisive steps on the rule of law."

"We continue to follow the situation closely and we remain available to support Ukraine in this process," Guillaume Mercier said.

EUNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
