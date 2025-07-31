EU rules out funding freeze for Ukraine after restoration of anti-corruption agencies' independence

The European Union has no plans to freeze funding for Ukraine after the approval of draft law No. 13533, which restores key safeguards for the independence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: The EU does not plan to stop financing Ukraine after the restoration of the independence of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"As regards the latest developments, we've made our position really clear. I can confirm there are no such plans as freezing EU funds," Mercier said in response to a question from European Pravda.

He added that "what matters for now is that Ukraine has anti-corruption bodies which are independent and that Ukraine puts in place the reforms needed to respect the rule of law".

Background:

On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) adopted a law returning the selected powers to the anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAPO.

Previously on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

After that, the European Union delivered a warning to Kyiv via diplomatic channels, stating that if the Ukrainian parliament fails to fully revoke the provisions of law No. 12414, financial support will be suspended.

