European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 31 July 2025, 16:38
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
Photo: Economic Security Bureau

European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier has reiterated the EU’s expectations of Ukraine regarding progress in the fight against corruption through reforms, particularly by appointing a head of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "First, Ukraine needs to proceed with the swift appointment of the head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine."

Details: Mercier also outlined other necessary steps, including the reinstatement of international experts in the High Qualification Commission for judicial selection, the appointment of four Constitutional Court judges who have passed international screening, the withdrawal of controversial amendments to the Criminal Code and the adoption of a law on administrative procedure.

"So, making progress on all those fronts in different areas of rule of law are really important steps for us," the spokesperson added.

Against the backdrop of ongoing concerns over the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), multiple sources told European Pravda that the EU is now also raising the issue of other related reforms – including the appointment of the ESB head based on the outcome of the completed selection process.

Background: In July, despite expected positive decisions from the European Union, Kyiv began to backtrack on reforms. 

European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
