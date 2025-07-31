Russia attacks Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, 5 Iskander-Ks hit Kyiv – video

A destroyed house in the Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles on the night of 30-31 July, most of them targeting the city of Kyiv. Air defence has downed 291 aerial assets, but hits and falling debris that led to casualties have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Since 18:00 on 30 July, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with:

309 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Kyiv was the main target.

Early reports indicate that, as of 09:00, air defence had downed or jammed 291 aerial assets:

288 attack UAVs;

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Direct hits by five missiles (one of them on a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 UAVs have been recorded in 12 locations and debris from intercepted targets fell in 19 locations, almost all in the capital.

Ukraine's Air Force expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Background: As of 09:00, six people, including a young child, were killed in Russia's combined attack on the capital on the night of 30-31 July.

