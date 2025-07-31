All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government abolishes position of minister of Cabinet of Ministers

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 31 July 2025, 17:54
Ukrainian government abolishes position of minister of Cabinet of Ministers
Ukrainian Government Building. Photo: Getty Images

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) has abolished the position of minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, which in the previous government was held by Oleh Nemchinov.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 927 of 30 July

Details: Following the government’s decision, the resolution of 24 June 2016 No. 394 "On approving the regulations on the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" has been repealed.

Advertisement:

It has also been determined that the coordination of the preparation of the government’s medium-term action plan and the plan of priority actions will now be carried out by the minister of economy, environment and agriculture or, by order of the prime minister, by the state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers. Previously, this was handled by the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers or, by his order, the state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In addition, it was formalised that the coordination of the activities of central executive bodies, whose work is directed and coordinated directly by the Cabinet of Ministers, will be carried out by the prime minister or through the relevant minister, based on a proposal submitted to the government by the prime minister.

Furthermore, it is now stipulated that at government meetings on personnel matters, the report will be delivered by the prime minister or, by his order, the state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers (previously this was done by the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers).

Background: On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
20:54
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"
20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
20:16
Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video
20:15
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
19:41
Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence
19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
18:39
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: