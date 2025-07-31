Ukrainian government abolishes position of minister of Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) has abolished the position of minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, which in the previous government was held by Oleh Nemchinov.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 927 of 30 July

Details: Following the government’s decision, the resolution of 24 June 2016 No. 394 "On approving the regulations on the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" has been repealed.

It has also been determined that the coordination of the preparation of the government’s medium-term action plan and the plan of priority actions will now be carried out by the minister of economy, environment and agriculture or, by order of the prime minister, by the state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers. Previously, this was handled by the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers or, by his order, the state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In addition, it was formalised that the coordination of the activities of central executive bodies, whose work is directed and coordinated directly by the Cabinet of Ministers, will be carried out by the prime minister or through the relevant minister, based on a proposal submitted to the government by the prime minister.

Furthermore, it is now stipulated that at government meetings on personnel matters, the report will be delivered by the prime minister or, by his order, the state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers (previously this was done by the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers).

Background: On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

