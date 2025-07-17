Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government

Photo: the Cabinet of Ministers

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has supported the appointment of 13 new ministers to the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) with 253 votes.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The parliament approved the following appointments:

Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation;

Oleksii Kuleba – Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories;

Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

Matvii Bidnyi – Minister of Youth and Sports;

Herman Halushchenko – Minister of Justice;

Svitlana Hrynchuk – Minister of Energy;

Nataliia Kalmykova – Minister for Veterans Affairs;

Ihor Klymenko – Minister of Internal Affairs;

Oksen Lisovyi – Minister of Education and Science;

Viktor Liashko – Minister of Health;

Serhii Marchenko – Minister of Finance;

Oleksii Soboliev – Minister of Economy, Ecology and Agriculture;

Denys Uliutin – Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

Background:

On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the future members of the renewed Cabinet of Ministers to MPs at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction.

On 14 July 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko the position of head of government, with then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to take the position of minister of defence.

Shmyhal submitted his letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada on 15 July. The dismissal of the prime minister means the resignation of the entire government.

