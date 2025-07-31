Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence

Norway has welcomed the adoption of a law in Ukraine that restores the independence of the country’s anti-corruption institutions.

Source: Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety the presidential bill No. 13533, aimed at restoring the independence of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office).

"Norway welcomes the adoption of the new law by the Verkhovna Rada restoring the independence of key anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine. To succeed, the fight against corruption must be transparent, effective, and trusted by society," the Norwegian foreign ministry stated.

After being passed by the Ukrainian parliament, the law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background: It was reported that the European Union has no plans to suspend funding for Ukraine following the adoption of Bill No. 13533.

