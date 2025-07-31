All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 31 July 2025, 19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
Norwegian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Norway has welcomed the adoption of a law in Ukraine that restores the independence of the country’s anti-corruption institutions.

Source: Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety the presidential bill No. 13533, aimed at restoring the independence of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office).

Advertisement:

"Norway welcomes the adoption of the new law by the Verkhovna Rada restoring the independence of key anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine. To succeed, the fight against corruption must be transparent, effective, and trusted by society," the Norwegian foreign ministry stated.

After being passed by the Ukrainian parliament, the law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background: It was reported that the European Union has no plans to suspend funding for Ukraine following the adoption of Bill No. 13533.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NorwayNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
All News
Norway
Drone hits base of Norwegian humanitarian organisation in Mykolaiv
Norway on US-NATO agreement on weapons for Ukraine: It's signal of unity
Norway joins initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
20:54
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"
20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
20:16
Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video
20:15
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
19:41
Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence
19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
18:39
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: