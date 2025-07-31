Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence

Germany expects Ukraine to continue its efforts to combat corruption following the adoption of Law No. 13533, which is intended to restore the independence of NABU (the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office).

Source: a statement from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German Foreign Office described the vote on the law as "a positive and necessary step towards regaining lost trust".

"Now, further reforms must follow in the fight against corruption," the statement emphasised.

Background:

On 31 July, the Ukrainian parliament passed law No. 13533, which restored powers to the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO.

Zelenskyy signed the law shortly afterwards.

It was also reported that the European Union has no plans to freeze funding for Ukraine following the approval of law No. 13533.

