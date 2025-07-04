China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated that Beijing cannot allow Russia to be defeated in the war against Ukraine during four hours of talks with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Source: South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper, citing several individuals familiar with the talks

Details: Sources reported that during a closed-door meeting with Kallas, Wang Yi said that Russia's defeat is unacceptable to Beijing. He explained this position by expressing concern that the United States would then fully shift its attention to China.

This statement effectively confirms what many in Brussels consider to be Beijing's real stance, although officially China continues to assert that it "is not a party to this conflict".

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post source said that Wang Yi categorically rejected accusations of financial or military support for Russia. He noted that the war would have ended long ago if China were truly assisting Moscow.

Sources stated that Wang repeatedly gave Kallas "historical lectures" during the tense four-hour discussion.

Background:

During his visit to Moscow on 8 May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed support for Russia, described Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as an ally in building a new world order and confirmed their joint position on the war against Ukraine.

On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, citing intelligence reports, that China was supplying Russia with artillery and gunpowder and that the Chinese were involved in manufacturing certain weapons on Russian territory.

In May, Ukrainian intelligence reported it had evidence confirming that China was supplying special chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 military facilities in Russia.

