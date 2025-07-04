All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 4 July 2025, 00:54
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Wang Yi. Photo: Getty Images

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated that Beijing cannot allow Russia to be defeated in the war against Ukraine during four hours of talks with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Source: South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper, citing several individuals familiar with the talks

Details: Sources reported that during a closed-door meeting with Kallas, Wang Yi said that Russia's defeat is unacceptable to Beijing. He explained this position by expressing concern that the United States would then fully shift its attention to China.

Advertisement:

This statement effectively confirms what many in Brussels consider to be Beijing's real stance, although officially China continues to assert that it "is not a party to this conflict".

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post source said that Wang Yi categorically rejected accusations of financial or military support for Russia. He noted that the war would have ended long ago if China were truly assisting Moscow.

Sources stated that Wang repeatedly gave Kallas "historical lectures" during the tense four-hour discussion. 

Background: 

  • During his visit to Moscow on 8 May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed support for Russia, described Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as an ally in building a new world order and confirmed their joint position on the war against Ukraine.
  • On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, citing intelligence reports, that China was supplying Russia with artillery and gunpowder and that the Chinese were involved in manufacturing certain weapons on Russian territory.
  • In May, Ukrainian intelligence reported it had evidence confirming that China was supplying special chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 military facilities in Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaEU
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
China
EU diplomacy chief urges China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine
Russia seeks Chinese help to build infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea
Artist Ai Weiwei: Democracy and freedom do not necessarily enable the creation of great art
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: