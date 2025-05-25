Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 9 May 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian intelligence has evidence confirming that China is supplying special chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 military facilities in Russia.

Source: Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We have information that China is supplying machinery, special chemicals, gunpowder and components specifically to military-designated facilities. We have verified data concerning 20 Russian plants."

Advertisement:

Details: Ivashchenko said there were also at least five recorded instances of aircraft-related cooperation between Russia and China in 2024-2025, involving equipment, spare parts and documentation. In six cases, large volumes of special chemicals were delivered.

He added that as of early 2025, 80% of the critical electronics used in Russian drones originated from China. These deliveries often involve relabelling, deceptive naming, and shell companies through which items required to manufacture microelectronics are shipped from China to Russia.

Background:

On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, citing intelligence reports, that China was supplying Russia with artillery and gunpowder and that Chinese actors were involved in manufacturing certain weapons on Russian territory.

Officially, Beijing has denied providing lethal aid to either side in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

China continues to present itself as a "neutral party" in the war, despite Western criticism that its close ties with Moscow provide Russia with crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!