All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 16:51
Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 9 May 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian intelligence has evidence confirming that China is supplying special chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 military facilities in Russia.

Source: Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We have information that China is supplying machinery, special chemicals, gunpowder and components specifically to military-designated facilities. We have verified data concerning 20 Russian plants."

Advertisement:

Details: Ivashchenko said there were also at least five recorded instances of aircraft-related cooperation between Russia and China in 2024-2025, involving equipment, spare parts and documentation. In six cases, large volumes of special chemicals were delivered.

He added that as of early 2025, 80% of the critical electronics used in Russian drones originated from China. These deliveries often involve relabelling, deceptive naming, and shell companies through which items required to manufacture microelectronics are shipped from China to Russia.

Background:

  • On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, citing intelligence reports, that China was supplying Russia with artillery and gunpowder and that Chinese actors were involved in manufacturing certain weapons on Russian territory.
  • Officially, Beijing has denied providing lethal aid to either side in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • China continues to present itself as a "neutral party" in the war, despite Western criticism that its close ties with Moscow provide Russia with crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaRussiadefence intelligence
Advertisement:
Ukraine's POW authority explains why Azov troops and prisoners held since 2014 were not freed in latest swap
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
All News
China
China is country that could put Putin in his place, says Polish foreign minister
Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan
Putin and Xi Jinping sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between Russia and China
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Republican congressman says Ukraine must be armed to the teeth and Russian assets confiscated
19:26
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 33, including 7 children
19:20
Rescue worker injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast
19:06
Ukraine's POW authority explains why Azov troops and prisoners held since 2014 were not freed in latest swap
18:46
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
18:23
Former Russian president says "buffer zone" may cover nearly all of Ukraine
18:13
Italy's foreign minister condemns Russia's latest large-scale airstrike on Ukraine
16:51
Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants
16:36
Estonia calls for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after large-scale attack
16:20
Ukrainian forces have captured 971 Russian troops during Kursk operation – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: