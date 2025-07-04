Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos

Firefighters working at the scene. Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Fires have broken out and multiple facilities have been damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian attack. A school, a canine training centre, residential buildings and vehicles have all sustained damage.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "In Bucha district, an apartment block, two houses and several vehicles have been damaged.

Advertisement:

In the Fastiv district, fires in the roof of an apartment building and garage units have been extinguished. A canine training centre building, three vehicles and windows in three apartments in high-rise buildings have been damaged.

In Brovary district, windows in an educational institution have been damaged."

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Details: Kalashnyk said that the air-raid warning in the oblast lasted for over 15 hours, but no casualties have been reported.

Firefighters working at the scene Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems were active in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down… Tonight, as part of an experimental project, around 60 enemy drones were intercepted. In total, nearly 550 enemy UAVs have already been downed over Kyiv Oblast during several months of the project’s operation."

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Background: On the night of 3-4 July, the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast using strike drones. According to initial reports, residential buildings were damaged in Bucha and Fastiv districts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!