Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 July 2025, 11:37
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The consular department of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian combined strike on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the morning of 4 July, Sikorski said that the consular department of the Polish embassy had been damaged during a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv.

"I just spoke with Ambassador [Piotr] Łukasiewicz; everyone is alive and well. Ukraine urgently needs air defence systems," the Polish foreign minister added.

Background:

  • From 18:00 on 3 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record 550 aerial assets. Of them, 478 targets were destroyed, but there were strikes in eight locations and debris fell in 33 locations. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.
  • Fires and damage to residential buildings were recorded in six districts of the capital. It was reported that 19 people had sustained injuries.
  • A Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July has caused damage to the Ukrainian railway network. Passenger train traffic is partially restricted, and some trains are delayed by up to two hours.
  • As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June, a building near the European Union delegation to Ukraine was damaged.

