Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A building near the European Union Delegation to Ukraine was damaged in the capital as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Hundreds of Shahed drones & missiles. Another sleepless night. Fires across Kyiv. A building next to the EU Delegation was badly damaged."

Advertisement:

In the foreground on the left is EU Delegation building, across from it is business centre in Kyiv, which was damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: Mathernová on X (Twitter)

Details: She added that despite this, "people go to work in the morning. Russia will not break them."

"Air defence saves lives. Endless thanks to defenders & rescuers."

Background:

On the night of 9-10 June, Russia launched 322 aerial attack assets against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 284 of them.

In Kyiv, the attack injured four people, damaged residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway, destroyed cars and caused approximately 10 fires – some of which are still being extinguished.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the international community not to hesitate with new, powerful sanctions against Russia following the large-scale air strikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!