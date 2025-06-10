Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:52
A building near the European Union Delegation to Ukraine was damaged in the capital as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June
Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Hundreds of Shahed drones & missiles. Another sleepless night. Fires across Kyiv. A building next to the EU Delegation was badly damaged."
Advertisement:
Details: She added that despite this, "people go to work in the morning. Russia will not break them."
"Air defence saves lives. Endless thanks to defenders & rescuers."
Background:
- On the night of 9-10 June, Russia launched 322 aerial attack assets against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 284 of them.
- In Kyiv, the attack injured four people, damaged residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway, destroyed cars and caused approximately 10 fires – some of which are still being extinguished.
- Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the international community not to hesitate with new, powerful sanctions against Russia following the large-scale air strikes.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!