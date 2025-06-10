All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:52
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A building near the European Union Delegation to Ukraine was damaged in the capital as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "Hundreds of Shahed drones & missiles. Another sleepless night. Fires across Kyiv. A building next to the EU Delegation was badly damaged."

Advertisement:
 

In the foreground on the left is EU Delegation building, across from it is business centre in Kyiv, which was damaged by the Russian attack.

Photo: Mathernová on X (Twitter)

Details: She added that despite this, "people go to work in the morning. Russia will not break them."

"Air defence saves lives. Endless thanks to defenders & rescuers."

Background:

  • On the night of 9-10 June, Russia launched 322 aerial attack assets against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 284 of them. 
  • In Kyiv, the attack injured four people, damaged residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway, destroyed cars and caused approximately 10 fires – some of which are still being extinguished. 
  • Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the international community not to hesitate with new, powerful sanctions against Russia following the large-scale air strikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivdronesmissile strikeEU
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
Kyiv
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv: damaged houses, cars, and dozens of fires – photos
Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Kyiv, causing fires and injuring four people across entire city – photos, video
Kyiv bids farewell to emergency workers killed while dealing with aftermath of Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
15:27
Lithuania's chief diplomat becomes first foreign minister to visit Kherson since its 2022 liberation – photos
14:35
Ukraine's Ministry of Health signs deal to rebuild Okhmatdyt hospital after missile strike
14:07
Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting
14:02
Zelenskyy addresses Hungarian spy network in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
13:54
Zelenskyy: Orbán uses topic of Ukraine and my face for his election, I did not allow it
13:39
Boryspil authorities cancel all public events following the Russian nighttime attack and large-scale fire
13:31
Woman killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv
13:24
Spartak stadium damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: