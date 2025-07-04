All Sections
Kremlin responds to Trump's comments about his disappointment with talk with Putin

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 July 2025, 13:53
Kremlin responds to Trump's comments about his disappointment with talk with Putin
Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that the Kremlin is paying close attention to statements made by US President Donald Trump, who previously expressed his disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet; Telegram channel Vy Slushali Mayak (You listened to the Lighthouse) with reference to Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "Of course, we are paying very close attention to all of President Trump's statements. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals during the special operation [as the Russians refer to the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.], and preferably doing so through political and diplomatic means." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Peskov said that as long as it is impossible to achieve these goals "by diplomatic means", Russia will continue its so-called special operation, i.e., full-scale war against Ukraine.

Peskov also noted that Putin informed Trump that he’s waiting for the dates of the third round of direct negotiations with Ukraine to be agreed.

Background:

  • Russian ruler Vladimir Putin announced that he would have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 3 July.
  • Trump later confirmed the telephone conversation with Putin, which was to take place at 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).
  • After the conversation, the US president said that he had not made any progress in talks with Putin on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In another comment to the media about his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said that the Russian ruler had no intention of ending the war.

