Large-scale Russian attack on Chuhuiv: 11 people injured, including two children

Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 5 July, injuring 11 people, including two children.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Among those who were injured are a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

As of Saturday morning, firefighters are extinguishing a large-scale fire at one of the city's facilities.

At another location, the drone struck a post office and a non-operational building. A fire broke out. Houses and cars were damaged.

In total, one person was killed and 15 were injured in the oblast on 4 July, including two children.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a 55-year-old woman was killed in Kupiansk, and a 61-year-old and 70-year-old woman, as well as a 56-year-old and 57-year-old man, were injured.

Background: Russian troops struck the city of Chuhuiv with an attack drone.

