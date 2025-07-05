All Sections
Russia strikes Ukraine with 322 drones, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 5 July 2025, 09:59
Russia strikes Ukraine with 322 drones, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv
Ukrainian air defence. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

The Russians launched 322 UAVs against Ukraine on the night of 4-5 July, of which 292 were shot down.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the main direction of the attack was the city of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

It is noted that 157 UAVs were shot down and another 135 disappeared from radar. 

The impact of the Russian means of aerial attack in four locations and the fall of debris in six locations were recorded.

