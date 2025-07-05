Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has visited the South Slobozhansk front for two days, where "there is a threat of new offensive actions" by the Russians.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "I do not leave out any part of the front, in particular those areas where there is a threat of new offensive actions of the enemy.

I devoted two days to work in units in Kharkiv Oblast. I work together with the commander of the Joint Forces and the commander of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Here, on the South Slobozhansk front, our soldiers repelled a total of more than 60 enemy assaults during the past week. About a dozen battles continue to take place every day."

Details: Syrskyi noted that he studied the operational information on the ground in detail, clarified the needs and requests of the military and gave the necessary instructions.

"The Russians are trying to up the pressure with sheer numbers, but we must be ready and use effective tactical and technological solutions to prevent the advance of the invaders," he concluded.

On 1 June, Russia launched a missile strike on a training unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces. At least 12 soldiers are known to have been killed and over 60 injured.

On the same day, Commander of the Ground Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi submitted a report on his resignation due to the tragedy and noted that as a commander he could not fully enforce his orders.

Later it was revealed that Drapatyi will remain in the army.

On 3 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the head of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group.

