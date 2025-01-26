All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Mykhailo Drapatyi. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the head of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today, I ordered a strengthening of the command structure of our forces in the Donetsk region. Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has been assigned to lead the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia. These are the most intense areas of combat. 

At the same time, Drapatyi will retain his authority as Commander of the Land Forces – the largest component of our Armed Forces – which will help combine the army's combat operations with the proper training of brigades."

Details: Zelenskyy also announced that Major General Andrii Hnatov has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Quote: "His task is to establish a new level of operational headquarters preparation and to improve the quality of coordination between headquarters and the front." 

More details: He added that these and "several other changes" were discussed with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting that "tasks have been set at all levels".

Background: On 29 November 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced Oleksandr Pavliuk, the former commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, with Mykhailo Drapatyi.

