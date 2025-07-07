Air defence responds in Kyiv: fallen UAV debris and damage recorded

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv amid the threat of Russian attack drones on the night of 6-7 July, with fallen drone debris and damage reported in two districts of the capital.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration , on Telegram

Quote: "Kyiv is under UAV attack. Air defence is responding, stay in safe places!"

Details: At 01:37, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones.

Updated: Later, Tkachenko reported on the aftermath of the attack on the Desnianskyi district. Early reports indicate that debris from a downed UAV fell in the area.

At 02:15, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

At 02:24, Tkachenko reported that debris from a Russian UAV had damaged windows in a non-residential building in the Desnianskyi district.

He also reported damage in the Solomianskyi district.

Quote: "A car and a water supply pipe were damaged in the Solomianskyi district. No fire or casualties have been reported so far."

