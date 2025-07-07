All Sections
Russian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 July 2025, 08:22
Russian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Photo: the State Emergency Service

Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv with drones on the morning of 7 July, causing a fire in a high-rise building and injuring 27 people, including children.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration;  State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Terekhov at 05:29: "Kharkiv has just been attacked by two enemy Shahed drones. Early reports indicate that the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was hit."

Details: Terekhov noted that further strikes on Kharkiv were possible and a few minutes later reported more explosions in the city.

Syniehubov said a drone strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv had caused a fire on the eighth floor of a residential building.

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire from an aerial ladder platform.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two more hits occurred in the Slobidskyi district.

At 07:00, Syniehubov stated that the total number of injured had risen to 17 (10 adults and two children in the Shevchenkivskyi district and four adults and a child in the Slobidskyi district).

At 07:30, he reported that the number of injured had risen to 23, including three children (15 in the Shevchenkivskyi district and eight in the Slobidskyi district).

"As of now, three injured, including one child, have been taken to hospital in a moderately severe condition. Medics are providing the necessary treatment. Rescue operations are ongoing," Syniehubov said.

After 08:00, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured had risen to 27.

Apartments were on fire on the seventh floor of a nine-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district (the fire covered an area of 70 sq m). The fire has been contained and extinguishing efforts are ongoing.

Hits in the grounds of a kindergarten and a commercial facility were recorded in the Slobidskyi district. An outbuilding and a car were burning, with the total fire area being about 10 sq m. The fires have been extinguished.

KharkivdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
