Russian foreign minister suggests Hungary join Russia in defending "minorities discriminated against by Ukraine"

Mariya YemetsMonday, 7 July 2025, 13:37
Russian foreign minister suggests Hungary join Russia in defending minorities discriminated against by Ukraine
Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that Russia and Hungary share a "common problem" regarding the situation of their national minorities in Ukraine and proposed joint efforts to address it.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lavrov reiterated Kremlin narratives about the alleged "persecution and killing of Russians" in Ukraine and supposed violations of the rights of Russian speakers – the same claims Russia has used to justify its illegal annexation of Crimea, its hybrid invasion in eastern Ukraine and the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Other ethnic groups, including Hungarians, Romanians, Poles, Bulgarians, Armenians, Belarusians and Greeks, are being subjected to forced Ukrainisation [Ukrainisation refers to policies aimed at promoting the use of the Ukrainian language and culture in public life – ed.]. Budapest is well aware of this issue. At present, Russia and Hungary are openly voicing support for their compatriots. We can join forces in this matter." 

