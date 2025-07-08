Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ

Trump and Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has reportedly assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call on 4 July that the suspension of US aid to Ukraine was not his personal decision.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Wall Street Journal, citing officials familiar with the conversation between the two leaders, states that Trump denied responsibility for the delay in previously approved military aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Trump told Zelenskyy he was "not responsible" for the aid suspension.

He said he had instructed a reassessment of Pentagon stockpiles following strikes on Iran but had not ordered a freeze on weapons deliveries.

After the call, Trump said he was pleased with the conversation and expressed readiness to support Ukraine. For the first time, he also publicly questioned whether the Russian leader genuinely wants peace.

Zelenskyy described the call as "the best one so far" between the two leaders.

Background: On 7 July, Trump announced a shift in his policy on Ukraine, declaring that the US must provide Ukraine with weapons for defence. At the same time, the Pentagon announced that the US would deliver additional weapons to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!