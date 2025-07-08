All Sections
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 07:07
Sean Parnell. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defense has begun supplying additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Source: statement by Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell

Quote: "At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops." 

Previously: US President Donald Trump announced his intention to increase military assistance to Ukraine, saying that the focus is primarily on defensive weapons.

Background:

  • On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and had requested a phone call with its US counterparts.
  • On Friday 4 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Trump, seeking to convince the American leader to resume supplies and sell more weapons to Ukraine.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he understands the US administration's desire to prioritise its own interests, but called for continued military support for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

