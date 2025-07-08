EU ambassadors to revisit 18th sanctions package against Russia, Slovakia maintains veto

The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) is set to once again consider the 18th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday 9 July. However, Slovakia’s position blocking the package remains unchanged.

Source: European Pravda, citing officials familiar with the matter

Details: EU ambassadors will discuss the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and attempt to persuade Slovakia to lift its veto.

An informed EU official told European Pravda that they could not predict whether the 18th package would be adopted or if Slovakia would continue to block it. The official added that there is hope for a positive decision either tomorrow or later this week.

However, sources within the Slovak government told European Pravda that the situation remains the same as it was last Friday, when the sanctions package was not approved.

One source said that Slovakia is blocking the 18th sanctions package against Russia until it receives clear guarantees from the European Commission regarding compensation for the losses expected from the planned full EU ban on Russian gas imports from 1 January 2028.

When asked whether Slovakia’s position could change tomorrow, the source replied that anything is possible.

Background:

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that EU countries are expected to reach an agreement on the 18th sanctions package this week.

The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia was discussed and ultimately not adopted during a meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on 4 July due to Slovakia’s opposition.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions to obtain guarantees from the European Commission on the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028.

Earlier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak predicted that Slovakia would lift its block on the 18th sanctions package following successful negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on 3 July.

