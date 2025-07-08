All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassadors to revisit 18th sanctions package against Russia, Slovakia maintains veto

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 July 2025, 17:12
EU ambassadors to revisit 18th sanctions package against Russia, Slovakia maintains veto
The Russian rouble. Photo: Getty Images

The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) is set to once again consider the 18th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday 9 July. However, Slovakia’s position blocking the package remains unchanged.

Source: European Pravda, citing officials familiar with the matter

Details: EU ambassadors will discuss the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and attempt to persuade Slovakia to lift its veto.

Advertisement:

An informed EU official told European Pravda that they could not predict whether the 18th package would be adopted or if Slovakia would continue to block it. The official added that there is hope for a positive decision either tomorrow or later this week.

However, sources within the Slovak government told European Pravda that the situation remains the same as it was last Friday, when the sanctions package was not approved.

One source said that Slovakia is blocking the 18th sanctions package against Russia until it receives clear guarantees from the European Commission regarding compensation for the losses expected from the planned full EU ban on Russian gas imports from 1 January 2028.

When asked whether Slovakia’s position could change tomorrow, the source replied that anything is possible.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that EU countries are expected to reach an agreement on the 18th sanctions package this week.
  • The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia was discussed and ultimately not adopted during a meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on 4 July due to Slovakia’s opposition.
  • Slovakia is blocking the sanctions to obtain guarantees from the European Commission on the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028.
  • Earlier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak predicted that Slovakia would lift its block on the 18th sanctions package following successful negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on 3 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EU
Advertisement:
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
ECHR: Russia is responsible for large-scale human rights violations in Donbas and downing of flight MH17
All News
EU
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
EU preparing toughest sanctions against Russia in three years – French foreign minister
EU ministers to discuss aid to Ukraine if war continues in 2026
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, causing injuries and house fires – photos
21:30
Zelenskyy and Trump’s envoy Kellogg discuss sanctions, weapons and air defence in Rome
21:10
Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security
20:10
Ukraine will need over US$40bn in external financing in 2026, Ukrainian PM says
19:55
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported
19:39
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
19:10
French defence minister explains Macron's call to Putin after three-year pause
18:57
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome
18:38
Czechia to train eight Ukrainian F-16 pilots by end of 2026
18:24
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: