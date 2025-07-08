All Sections
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

Members of US President Donald Trump's national security team are going to discuss details of arms supplies, including Patriot air defence missiles, to Ukraine on Tuesday 8 July after Trump announced that weapons will be sent to Kyiv.

Source: CNN, citing a source familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said that the administration is already discussing how to deliver additional interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine following a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday 4 July.

The source said that during his conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump made it clear that he remains ready to help Ukraine.

Another source noted that in telephone conversations with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of last week, Trump also discussed Patriot deliveries to Ukraine, including the possibility of sharing costs among European countries or sending their own systems to Kyiv.

Negotiations on arms supplies are expected to continue this week in Rome at a conference on Ukraine's recovery, which Keith Kellogg, Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, will attend.

Background:

  • On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that it is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine on the US president's orders.
  • Axios reported that Trump had ordered the shipment of 10 Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

