Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 20:26
Donald Trump. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not know who gave an order last week to halt arms supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a cabinet meeting, responding to questions from journalists  

Details: Last week, the Pentagon announced that it was suspending the delivery of some artillery ammunition and air defence equipment to Ukraine, citing the need to retain weapons to defend against other threats.

However, on 7 July, Trump said that the United States should send weapons to Ukraine for defence.

Commenting on this issue, the US president noted that Washington wanted to supply Ukraine with weapons for defence because Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "is killing too many people".

"So we are sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved that," he said.

Asked who ordered supplies to Ukraine to be suspended last week, Trump replied, "I don't know. Why don't you tell me?"

Background:

  • On Friday 4 July, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.
  • After talking with Zelenskyy, Trump said he was happy with the discussion and ready to help Ukraine, but for the first time ever, he questioned whether the Russian leader really wants peace.
  • Axios reported that Trump has ordered 10 Patriot air defence missiles to be shipped to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

