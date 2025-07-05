Trump doubts Putin wants peace

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Vladimir Putin does not want a ceasefire in Ukraine but rather to "keep killing people".

Source: Trump talking to reporters on Friday evening on board Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before, Trump recalled how he had spoken with the Kremlin leader earlier.

"I told you I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it’s no good," he said.

Meanwhile, the US president does not believe that Putin is "mocking" him by refusing to agree to a ceasefire.

Trump said that Putin was concerned about sanctions and added that the Senate was preparing large-scale sanctions.

Background:

Earlier, the American president admitted that he had not made any progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine during his telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Commenting on the conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubt that they had much in common.

