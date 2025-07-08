All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 July 2025, 21:29
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has announced that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to replace ambassadors to the Group of Seven countries, including the United States.

Source: European Pravda; Andrii Sybiha in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, a radio broadcaster in Ukraine

Details: Sybiha said he expects "personnel changes" in the Ukrainian diplomatic corps in the near future.

"We should probably expect about 20 decrees that will dismiss and appoint new heads of foreign missions," Sybiha said.

The foreign minister specifically mentioned Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, whom he called "one of our most successful ambassadors".

"She is extremely effective and charismatic, but every diplomat has a rotation cycle. I will confirm to you that the vision of the President of Ukraine is to rotate in all countries of the G7 and G20. That is, first of all, to strengthen these countries, in particular, the US track," Sybiha added.

Background:

  • In June, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" concerning replacing the heads of several foreign missions, which are expected to take place in July.
  • The media reported that Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump discussed Markarova's replacement during their telephone conversation on 4 July.

Andrii Sybiha
