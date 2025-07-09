All Sections
Biggest attack since beginning of full-scale invasion: Russia launches over 740 drones and missiles on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 July 2025, 08:44
A total of 303 aerial assets were shot down by firepower and 415 disappeared from radar. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Russia conducted an attack using 741 aerial assets on the night of 8-9 July. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 718 drones and missiles, but 4 hits have been recorded and debris have fallen in 14 locations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Starting from 20:00 on 8 July, the Russians used:

  • 728 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol and Millerovo;
  • seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Engels in Saratov Oblast and from Kursk Oblast;
  • six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the airspace over Lipetsk Oblast.

The city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast was the main target.

Early reports indicate that as of 08:00, air defence has downed 718 aerial assets, namely 303 were shot down by firepower and 415 disappeared from radar:

  • 296 Russian Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) were shot down by firepower, while 415 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare;
  • all seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were downed.

Russian strikes hit four locations and debris from downed aerial assets fell in 14 others.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack

