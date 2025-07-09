Biggest attack since beginning of full-scale invasion: Russia launches over 740 drones and missiles on Ukraine
Russia conducted an attack using 741 aerial assets on the night of 8-9 July. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 718 drones and missiles, but 4 hits have been recorded and debris have fallen in 14 locations.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Starting from 20:00 on 8 July, the Russians used:
- 728 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol and Millerovo;
- seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Engels in Saratov Oblast and from Kursk Oblast;
- six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the airspace over Lipetsk Oblast.
The city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast was the main target.
Early reports indicate that as of 08:00, air defence has downed 718 aerial assets, namely 303 were shot down by firepower and 415 disappeared from radar:
- 296 Russian Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) were shot down by firepower, while 415 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare;
- all seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were downed.
Russian strikes hit four locations and debris from downed aerial assets fell in 14 others.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack
