All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 July 2025, 15:42
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to bomb Moscow
Putin and Trump in 2017. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has cast doubt on the authenticity of last year's audio recording in which US President Donald Trump recounts how, during his first term, he threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he would "bomb Moscow".

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Reuters 

Quote from Peskov: "I cannot confirm or deny this, even if I wanted to... Whether it is fake or not, we do not know either. There is a lot of fake news these days."

Advertisement:

Details: This refers to an audio recording from last year's meeting between Trump and campaign donors, now released by CNN. In it, Trump recounts how he supposedly threatened the leaders of Russia and China with the harshest possible response if they dared to invade Ukraine and Taiwan.

"With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice’," Trump said.

Background: In recent days, the US president has significantly changed his position on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin leader. In particular, Trump expressed doubt for the first time that the Russian ruler wanted peace and said that Putin talks a bunch of nonsense

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaTrumpwar
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Russia
Russians publish Ukrainian military data via servers in Slovakia – investigation
Slovakia vetoes EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, delaying decision
Kremlin seizes businesses en masse to save federal budget
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: