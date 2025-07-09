Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"

The Kremlin has cast doubt on the authenticity of last year's audio recording in which US President Donald Trump recounts how, during his first term, he threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he would "bomb Moscow".

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Reuters

Quote from Peskov: "I cannot confirm or deny this, even if I wanted to... Whether it is fake or not, we do not know either. There is a lot of fake news these days."

Details: This refers to an audio recording from last year's meeting between Trump and campaign donors, now released by CNN. In it, Trump recounts how he supposedly threatened the leaders of Russia and China with the harshest possible response if they dared to invade Ukraine and Taiwan.

"With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice’," Trump said.

Background: In recent days, the US president has significantly changed his position on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin leader. In particular, Trump expressed doubt for the first time that the Russian ruler wanted peace and said that Putin talks a bunch of nonsense.

