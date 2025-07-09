All Sections
Trump brags he threatened Putin about Ukraine during his first term – CNN

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 9 July 2025, 10:27
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

CNN journalists have obtained an audio recording of one of Donald Trump's private meetings with campaign donors last year, in which he talks about how, during his first presidential term, he threatened the leaders of Russia and China over their potential plans to attack Ukraine and Taiwan.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN 

Details: CNN published the recording on 8 July.

The news website says it's an audio recording from last year's meeting between Trump and his campaign donors. In it, he talks about how he supposedly threatened the leaders of Russia and China with the toughest response possible if they dared to invade Ukraine and Taiwan.

"With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice’," Trump said.

He continued that Putin reacted with doubt. "But he believed me 10%," Trump added.

Trump shared that he also issued a warning in his communication with Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding possible plans to capture Taiwan and threatened to "bomb Beijing". "He thought I was crazy," Trump added.

Background: In recent days, the US president has significantly changed his position on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin leader. In particular, Trump expressed doubt for the first time that the Russian ruler wanted peace and said that Putin talks a bunch of nonsense

