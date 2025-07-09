Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply

The Kremlin considers the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia to be null and void.

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RBC (RosBusinessConsulting), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov said that Russia has no intention of complying with the ECHR’s decision.

Quote: "We are not going to comply. We consider it null and void. That is all there is to say."

Background:

On 9 July, the ECHR found Russia guilty of violating multiple articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in a major inter-state case that combined complaints by Ukraine and the Netherlands regarding numerous human rights violations before and after 24 February 2022 and the downing of flight MH17.

Mykola Hnatovskyi, Ukrainian judge at the European Court of Human Rights, described the ruling as historic, noting that it is likely the largest and most important case in the Court's history.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice described the long-awaited ECHR ruling as unprecedented.

