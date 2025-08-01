All Sections
US Senate Committee on Appropriations backs US$1 billion in assistance for Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 1 August 2025, 02:55
Mitch McConnell. Photo: Getty Images

The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has approved the draft defence budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which includes US$1 billion in support for Ukraine, despite calls from Donald Trump's administration to exclude this funding from the budget.

Source: Reuters

Details: The US Senate Committee on Appropriations approved a defence budget totalling US$852 billion on Thursday 31 July, which is US$21.7 billion more than Trump's administration requested. The bill received broad bipartisan support, with 26 votes in favour and three against, giving it the green light to be considered by the full Senate.

"Not only the prior administration, but this administration as well, have underestimated the level of challenge that we have," said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Quote from Reuters: "The bill includes US$800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), and US$225 million for the Baltic Security Initiative, much of which ends up supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion."

Details: McConnell stressed that the US is learning important lessons from the war in Ukraine.

"Shutting off engagement with Ukraine would undermine our military's efforts to prepare for the modern battlefield," he said during the committee meeting.

For the bill to become law, it must be approved by the full Senate and then reconciled with the House of Representatives' version, which currently does not include provisions for supporting Ukraine. After that, the document will go to the White House, where Trump will either sign it or veto it.

Background: 

  • On 11 July, the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved the allocation of US$500 million dollars for security assistance to Ukraine as part of the draft defence budget for the 2026 fiscal year.
  • On 23 July, the US Department of State approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine. The first package includes HAWK Phase III air defence systems and their maintenance, while the second includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their repair.
  • Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

