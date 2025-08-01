NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he supports Berlin’s decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot air defence systems.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte welcomed the announcement by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius that two Patriot systems will be delivered to Ukraine.

Quote: "This is great news and I welcome Germany’s leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people and deter Russian aggression."

Background:

Earlier on Friday, Germany announced that it will deliver two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, starting with the launchers and then the other components of the system.

During a meeting with Rutte in Washington on 14 July, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine free of charge – instead, European countries and Canada would pay for their procurement.

