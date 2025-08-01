All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 1 August 2025, 20:06
NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he supports Berlin’s decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot air defence systems.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Rutte welcomed the announcement by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius that two Patriot systems will be delivered to Ukraine.

Quote: "This is great news and I welcome Germany’s leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people and deter Russian aggression."

Background:

  • Earlier on Friday, Germany announced that it will deliver two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, starting with the launchers and then the other components of the system.
  • During a meeting with Rutte in Washington on 14 July, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine free of charge – instead, European countries and Canada would pay for their procurement.

Read also the interview with Ukraine's ambassador to Germany: Germany understands we need our people back to rebuild the country

