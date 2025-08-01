All Sections
Polish foreign minister: Work underway on 48th and 49th military aid packages for Ukraine

Oleh PavliukFriday, 1 August 2025, 20:52
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that work is ongoing on the next two packages of military aid for Ukraine, which continues to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Sikorski said this following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at his house in the Polish village of Chobielin on Friday 1 August.

Source: Sikorski, as cited by Polish news agency PAP and reported by European Pravda 

Details: Commenting first on the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, Sikorski said he believes that "Poland will always support a free and independent Ukraine".

"We are doing this in the best interests of our neighbour, but above all in Poland’s own interests. A free Ukraine means a safe Poland," he stressed.

Sikorski also said he and Sybiha had discussed the implementation of the 47th military aid package, announced back in May, and the ongoing work on the 48th and 49th packages.

"Within these packages, it will be possible this year to provide substantial support for our neighbour’s defence capability," Sikorski underlined.

Background: 

  • In May, Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland’s chargé d'affaires to Ukraine, said that the transfer of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv was entirely possible and that the relevant negotiations were ongoing.
  • The Telegraph has reported on Sikorski’s role in the resumption of US military aid supplies to Ukraine.

